Barbara Young 85, of Amarillo died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be at 2 pm Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Comanche Trail Church of Christ with Loran Harper officiating. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Mrs. Young was born on July 10, 1934 in Ardmore, OK, to L.D. and Nadine Browning. She was raised in Lohn and moved to Amarillo in 1964 from Stephenville. She was a homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother and "Mema". She raised six sons and was an exemplary foster mother and teacher to many less fortunate children.



She married Dale Young on June 3, 1956 in Lohn. He preceded her in death in 2017. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tim Young in 2002.



Barbara is survived by five sons, Lawrence Young, DVM and his wife Glenda of Artesia, NM, Bryan Young of Round Rock, Mark Young and his wife Twyla of Abilene, Kendall Young and his wife Debbie of Temple and David Young and his wife Fabbie of Amarillo; one sister, Joyce Curtis of Mesquite; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S Western St., Amarillo, TX 79118 or the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130.



