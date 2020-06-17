Or Copy this URL to Share

Barclay Benard, 93, of Amarillo, Texas died June 12, 2020. A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Amarillo, 142000 Interstate Highway 27 South, Amarillo, Texas, in the Mausoleum. Interment will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store