Barclay Benard
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barclay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barclay Benard, 93, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.

A Graveside Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Amarillo, 142000 Interstate Highway 27 South, Amarillo, Texas, in the Mausoleum. Interment will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.

Mr. Benard was born in Como, Texas, to Bee Moil and Estella Wanda Waddleton Benard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Alga Faye Brinkly Benard.

Barclay leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Marilyn Ann Benard Mills, Terry Lemons, Donnise Richardson, Angela Renee Richardson, and Lonette Richardson, his siblings, Jim Benard and Pinkie McGill, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Mr. Benard's full obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Warford-Walker Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery of Amarillo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
8063745206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Warford Walker Mortuary, Inc.
June 17, 2020
To the Benard family, our deepest sympathy and condolences to you in the loss of your love one. God bless you. Melvia Perkins & Family
Melvia perkins
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved