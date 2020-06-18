Barclay Benard, 93, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.
A Graveside Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Amarillo, 142000 Interstate Highway 27 South, Amarillo, Texas, in the Mausoleum. Interment will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.
Mr. Benard was born in Como, Texas, to Bee Moil and Estella Wanda Waddleton Benard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Alga Faye Brinkly Benard.
Barclay leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Marilyn Ann Benard Mills, Terry Lemons, Donnise Richardson, Angela Renee Richardson, and Lonette Richardson, his siblings, Jim Benard and Pinkie McGill, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Mr. Benard's full obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.
A Graveside Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Amarillo, 142000 Interstate Highway 27 South, Amarillo, Texas, in the Mausoleum. Interment will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.
Mr. Benard was born in Como, Texas, to Bee Moil and Estella Wanda Waddleton Benard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Alga Faye Brinkly Benard.
Barclay leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Marilyn Ann Benard Mills, Terry Lemons, Donnise Richardson, Angela Renee Richardson, and Lonette Richardson, his siblings, Jim Benard and Pinkie McGill, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Mr. Benard's full obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.