Barney Gordon "BG" Sinclair, 80, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hillside Christian Church Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
BG was born in Amarillo on October 17, 1938, the youngest of fourteen children, ten boys and four girls born to Robert Lee and Bertha Montora Sinclair. As a youth, he was a Boys Scout, and member of the Junior Optimist Club and Honor Society.
BG was a self-employed businessman for most of his life. He enjoyed his family and traveled with his wife. They enjoyed live theater together. As a Christian, he attended Hillside Christian Church and was baptized in the Jordan River.
Long term friendships were important to him. He attended Sanborn, Nixson, and Amarillo High School. He grew up attending Maverick Boys Club, where he later became Director. For eight years, he was a member of the Texas National Guard - Service Company, 142nd Infantry Regiment.
In appreciation to the Texas Tech doctors, Amarillo Heart Group, BSA nurses and staff for the care and love they gave to BG and his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chickie on July 7, 2000.
Survivors include his wife, RosaMartha; his children, Sherri, Curtis, Steve and wife Misty, Jerry Elizardo and wife Dee Dee; stepchildren, Joseph Dominguez and wife Lowa, Adrian Dominguez and wife Lisa, Yvette Ayala and husband Angel; twenty-eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Downtown Women's Center, and Hillside Christian Church to their best discretion.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 31 to June 1, 2019