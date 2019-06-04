Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Eugene "Pops" Weaver. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Barry "Pops" Eugene Weaver, 69, of Amarillo, TX died Sunday, June 2, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at The Church at Bushland, 1800 Simmons St., Bushland, TX 79012. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Barry was born May 21, 1950, in Kansas City, MO to Eugene B. Weaver and Geneva Weaver. He married the former Jackie Blair on November 20, 1971, in Amarillo, TX. Barry and Jackie were married for 47 wonderful years and together they had a son, Eugene B. Weaver.



At the age of eleven, his family moved to Amarillo in 1961. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1968. Barry worked for Clowe & Cowan as a plumbing estimator for many years. In 1983, Barry purchased AA&A Windshield & Glass located at 2920 S. Western. Barry owned and operated AA&A Windshield & Glass for over 36 years.



Barry always had a strong love for racing. In the Spring of 1972, Barry began his dream of racing. He raced cars on both dirt and asphalt tracks from 1972 until he retired in the Fall of 1996. In the Spring of 1999, Barry established Weaver Motorsports with his son, Gene "The Dream" Weaver. Barry was inducted into the Amarillo Motorsports Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 18, 2017, the same day his twin granddaughters were born.



Barry was a member of The Church at Bushland.



He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Jackie; a son, Eugene B. Weaver and wife Shanna, of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Allie, Adelyn and Ashlyn; three sisters, Connie Freeman, of Gustine, CA, Rene West and husband David, of Amarillo, and Stachia Hogan, also of Amarillo; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



