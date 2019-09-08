Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Joe Bullock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barry Joe Bullock, 63, passed away September 2, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones. Barry was born in Tulia September 1955 to Gail and Dora Bullock. He grew up in Silverton and graduated with honors from Silverton High School in 1974. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country for 11 years as an electronics technician and was honorably discharged in 1985. As a civilian he worked as a electronics engineer for large telecommunication companies such as Qualcomm and Ericsson. Barry enjoyed the humor in life and loved sharing it with others. He also extended a hand to those in need. Barry is survived by his sons Jason(Jewelie) Bullock and Derek Bullock; grandchildren Haley Wassberg, Jezebel and Jentezen Bullock; mother Dora Bullock; siblings Tommy, Andy, Rodney and Roxanne Bullock; and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Barry's wishes, no services will be held. Instead, a private gathering to spread his ashes into the ocean will take place in San Diego.

