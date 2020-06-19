Barry L. Richey, 61, formerly of Amarillo, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at First Family Church, 6101 Bell St. in Amarillo. Viewing will be 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Final resting place will be in Llano Cemetery. Barry was born April 23, 1959 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Howard and Carol Richey. He graduated from Caprock High School. He attended Texas A & M where he graduated with Honors, receiving his bachelor's degree in 1981 and a master's degree in 1982 in Civil Engineering. He was a very proud "Aggie." Upon graduation, he went to work for Southwestern Public Service Company later known as Utility Engineering Corporation and Zachry Construction. During his tenure, he was responsible for building industrial facilities and teams around the world. In his youth he was very active in his church at First Assembly of God. As a Royal Ranger he received the first Gold Medal of Achievement in West Texas. He was also an avid runner participating in many marathons. Barry loved nature. He was an avid trail runner, backpacker, and animal lover. In March of 1980 he married Bonnie Anne Smith with whom he had three sons. He was an accomplished guitarist who treasured helping church and small group members list their voices in praise and worship. Being released from this world, Barry is free to run Heavenly Marathons and sing in the Choirs of Paradise. Barry is survived by his three sons, Matthew Richey of Taiwan, Andrew Richey and wife, Michelle, of Georgetown, and Christopher Richey of Slaton; and three granddaughters Elizabeth Anne, Ransom Suzanne, and Anna Carla who loved their Bopa. He is also survived by his parents, Howard and Carol Richey of Amarillo; and three sisters, Joy Terrazas and husband Rocky, of Dallas; Melody Willis and husband Edward of Amarillo; and Gay Richey of Amarillo.