Barry Neil Ford, 87, of Amarillo passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6969 E. Interstate 40. A celebration of Barry's life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10am at Pleasant Valley Christian Church, 327 E. Central in Amarillo; with Dr. Hal Rogers presiding. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.



Barry was born on August 31, 1931 in Amarillo, Texas to Mervin and Tillie (Roberts) Ford. He graduated from Post High School. He married LaNelle Ford on December 30, 1950. Barry and LaNelle resided in Amarillo all of their lives where they raised their three children. Barry served a Machinist Apprenticeship at Santa Fe Railroad and later went to work for Pantex as a tool maker and machinist for 39 years until he retired. Barry served as an Elder at his beloved Pleasant Valley Christian Church most of his adult life. He taught and loved teaching his Sunday school class. He had read the entire Bible many times during his life, but one of his last proud achievements was finishing reading the entire Bible again just weeks before beginning his life in Heaven. Barry was admired and respected by so many people as a great Christian man, especially his family. He truly lived his life honoring the Lord and was the "go to guy" for his family. He will be sincerely missed. Barry loved fishing and traveling, especially to Taylor Park, Colorado where he set a tradition of family vacations.



Barry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 59 years, LaNelle, his son, Billy; and a grandson, Casey Ford. Those left to cherish his memory are his son Ronny and wife Judy, daughter Christi Williams and husband Wayne, daughter in law Darla Ford, sister Marge Ann Snider; six grandchildren, Kim Lawrence, Neil Ford, Crissy Springs, Lacey Wilson, Jarrad Williams, and Alaina Legendre; and 11 great grandchildren.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and United Energy Workers for their awesome care given to him during his illness. The family suggests memorial be made to Pleasant Valley Christian Church, or in honor of Barry Ford.





