Belen Flores, 88, of Amarillo died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Rosary will be at 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Fr. Gomez and Msg. Waldo as concelebrants. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Belen was born December 4, 1930, in Amarillo to Jose and Maria Palacio. She owned and operated El Rancho Grande Bar. She was a member of G.I. Forum Auxiliary and a lifetime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus Flores; two sisters, Lita Palacio and Eva Palacio; and a brother Jose Leon Palacio Jr.
Survivors include daughters, Elida Diaz and husband Paul and JoAnn Reilman and husband Tony; sons, Carlos Flores and wife Terri, Ruben Flores and Carmen Loera, Jerry Flores and wife Teresa, and David Flores and wife Irma; brothers, Andres Palacio and wife Catalina, and Reuben Palacio and wife Rosa; a sister, Yolanda Palacio Garcia; 14 grandchildren; 3 fur grandbabies; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019