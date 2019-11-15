Ben L. Bonin, age 63, died peacefully in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas, on Friday, November 8, 2019.
A traditional service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Details to follow.
Ben was born November 15, 1955 in Amarillo, Texas. He was a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of 1981. In 1983 he decided to follow in his father George's footsteps and became a partner with him at Bonin Insurance Agency.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Bonin and George M. Bonin.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bonin; four children, Lauren Bonin Auzenne and her husband, JW Auzenne, Blake; Wattenburger and his wife Eva, Lydia Wesley and Jack Wattenburger, a brother, Mike Bonin; a sister, Georgia Bounds; five grandchildren, and a multitude of dear friends.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019