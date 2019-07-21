Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Daniel Lancaster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Daniel Lancaster of Amarillo died Thursday July 18, 2019.Service will be held Tuesday 12 pm at Central Church of Christ. Arrangements have been made by Rector Funeral Home.



Benjamin was born in Amarillo February 24, 1984 to Ginger Caddell and Bobby Lancaster. He graduated high school in 2002. Benjamin had the world at his fingertips and he made the most of it. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family every chance he got. He was a loving father, son and grandson. His children meant the world to him. Benjamin was a hard worker, but always made time to help his mother. Anything she asked he did it with a smile. He had the sweetest spirit of the five grandchildren. Benjamin was an avid sports enthusiast, his favorite teams are the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Red Sox.



Benjamin is Preceded in death by his grandparents, J.C and Lucy Lancaster.



Benjamin is survived by his daughters Aubrey and Abigale Lancaster, His mother Ginger Caddell, His father Bobby and his wife Vicki Lancaster, His grandparents Kenneth and Betty Caddell, and his brother Jeremy Lancaster.



A Scholarship fund has been set up at First United Bank for Benjamin's Daughters Aubrey Danielle and Abigale Ruth Lancaster.





