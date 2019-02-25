Benjamin Pressley, 89, of Houston died February 20, 2019. Funeral services for former Amarillo resident, Benjamin Pressley, will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday February 27, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery East with miltary honors. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , 8310 S. Coulter Road.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019