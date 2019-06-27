Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie Joe Stanley. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Bennie Joe Stanley, 89, of Amarillo died June 24, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 S. Georgia St. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Bennie was born June 10, 1930 in Arkinda, AR to E.L. and Ida May Stanley. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Bennie married Cletha Lee Watson on November 10, 1951 and made Amarillo their home. He started and owned Allied Pump Company in 1963 until retirement. Bennie was a member of South Georgia Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed going to the mountains, fishing and camping. Bennie loved his family deeply.



He is preceded in death by his wife Cletha; grandson, Craig; and brother, Sonny.



Bennie is survived by his children, Deborah Kirk and husband, Jack of Leander, Bill Stanley and wife, Jo of Amarillo and Alan Stanley and wife Teresa of Amarillo; sister, Leatha Smith of Amarillo; brother, W.D. Stanley of Wellington; grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Joi and Leah; and great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Katie, Shelby, Alex, Josslynn, Toby, Jayleigh, Cord, Claire, Ian and Jackson.



The family suggests memorials be made to South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas 79110.



