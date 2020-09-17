1/1
Bennie (Strong) Lindsey-Shaw
1930 - 2020
Bennie Margeret Lindsey-Shaw was born October 30, 1930 in Henderson, Texas to Clarence Strong, Sr. and Thelma Alexander Strong. She retired at last from Vivian's Nursing Home at the age of seventy- eight (78) years young. (smile) She was a true caregiver. As a Christian, Bennie devoted her life to Christ at an early age and was a member, in good standing, at the St. John Baptist church until failing health. Bennie leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy, her husband, Willie, Sr., of Kansas City, MO, son; Willie Jr.(Bettye) of Amarillo, grandchildren; Dana, Datra (Lynette) Deanna; great grandchildren; Misty (Shandra) Monique, Mahogany, Jacoby, Breia, Alyssa; great-great grandchildren; Jeremiah, Quon, Dayquan, Jayden, Lauryn, Jalea, Zian ; special cousin; Opal Blackwell, special friend Bobbie Neal, and a host of relataives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 18th at St. John Baptist Church, Amarillo, TX, at 11 AM (Masks are Required). Public viewing will be held at 10AM. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, or order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
