Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benny Earl Blythe. View Sign Service Information Bratcher Funeral Home 401 West Woodard Denison , TX 750203138 (903)-465-2323 Visitation 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Gainesville , TX View Map Service Following Services First Baptist Church Gainesville , TX View Map Interment 11:00 AM Llano Cemetery Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benny Earl Blythe (74) - LAKE KIOWA, TX



Benny was born January 29, 1945 in Dumas, TX to George William and Hazel Geneva (Wibbing) Blythe. After graduating from Dumas High School, he attended McMurray College where he ran on a track scholarship. He married Georgia McGee also from Dumas, on December 20, 1966. He graduated college in 1967 and joined the Army where he served in Vietnam as a medic. After an honorable discharge from the Army, they moved to Lubbock, TX where they lived for 33 years. Ben served in the Lubbock I.S.D as a teacher, coach, counselor and associate principal for that duration. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church where he taught young married classes for 20 years. He was a deacon, R.A. leader and served on many committees. In 2004 he & Georgia retired to Lake Kiowa, TX to be closer to their kids and grandkids. He loved spending time with his family, especially always beating the grandkids in Skip-Bo. He also enjoyed pastimes like bowling, gardening, playing 42 with friends or Texas Hold'Em at the Kiowa Lodge. He served as a deacon of First Baptist Church in Gainesville, TX and as an AWANA leader. He was a member of the Texas Baptist Men disaster unit, a volunteer for CASA and the Living Word food pantry. Ben fought many health battles over the years and was steadfast and faithful to the Lord through each one. He loved Jesus with his whole heart and lived a faith-filled life believing God to be his sustainer, friend and healer. With each battle he encountered, he received many miracles and gave glory to God in each one. To know him was to know a tenacious yet humble man who never gave up, always pressed on and pointed everyone he met straight to Jesus. We wish you all could have known him.



Survivors include wife, Georgia; son Brian and wife Teri of Euless; daughters Blynda Lane and husband Todd of Trophy Club and Becky Jones and husband Shane of McKinney. He had 10 grandchildren-Jeremy, Jason, Joli, Jamie & Jenni Blythe, Olivia, Harrison & Evelyn Lane, and Jorja & Liam Jones. Brothers, Don Blythe of Fritch, Bill and wife Jill Blythe of Lake Kiowa. Brother in law Larry Lambert of Dumas and Sister in law Dianne Blythe of Lake Kiowa and many loving nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Rose Ann Lambert, brother Jim Blythe and sister in law Barbra Blythe



Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Gainesville, TX at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26th. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.



Interment will be 11:00am Wednesday, November 27th at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, TX at the mausoleum. Friends and family are welcome to come join the family in these services.

Benny Earl Blythe (74) - LAKE KIOWA, TXBenny was born January 29, 1945 in Dumas, TX to George William and Hazel Geneva (Wibbing) Blythe. After graduating from Dumas High School, he attended McMurray College where he ran on a track scholarship. He married Georgia McGee also from Dumas, on December 20, 1966. He graduated college in 1967 and joined the Army where he served in Vietnam as a medic. After an honorable discharge from the Army, they moved to Lubbock, TX where they lived for 33 years. Ben served in the Lubbock I.S.D as a teacher, coach, counselor and associate principal for that duration. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church where he taught young married classes for 20 years. He was a deacon, R.A. leader and served on many committees. In 2004 he & Georgia retired to Lake Kiowa, TX to be closer to their kids and grandkids. He loved spending time with his family, especially always beating the grandkids in Skip-Bo. He also enjoyed pastimes like bowling, gardening, playing 42 with friends or Texas Hold'Em at the Kiowa Lodge. He served as a deacon of First Baptist Church in Gainesville, TX and as an AWANA leader. He was a member of the Texas Baptist Men disaster unit, a volunteer for CASA and the Living Word food pantry. Ben fought many health battles over the years and was steadfast and faithful to the Lord through each one. He loved Jesus with his whole heart and lived a faith-filled life believing God to be his sustainer, friend and healer. With each battle he encountered, he received many miracles and gave glory to God in each one. To know him was to know a tenacious yet humble man who never gave up, always pressed on and pointed everyone he met straight to Jesus. We wish you all could have known him.Survivors include wife, Georgia; son Brian and wife Teri of Euless; daughters Blynda Lane and husband Todd of Trophy Club and Becky Jones and husband Shane of McKinney. He had 10 grandchildren-Jeremy, Jason, Joli, Jamie & Jenni Blythe, Olivia, Harrison & Evelyn Lane, and Jorja & Liam Jones. Brothers, Don Blythe of Fritch, Bill and wife Jill Blythe of Lake Kiowa. Brother in law Larry Lambert of Dumas and Sister in law Dianne Blythe of Lake Kiowa and many loving nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Rose Ann Lambert, brother Jim Blythe and sister in law Barbra BlytheVisitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Gainesville, TX at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26th. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.Interment will be 11:00am Wednesday, November 27th at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, TX at the mausoleum. Friends and family are welcome to come join the family in these services. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close