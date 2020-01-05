Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Broaddus Williams. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Louise Broaddus Williams, loving wife, mother, friend, and God's faithful servant, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 88.



A service of celebration for her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First Christian Church of Amarillo, 3001 Wolflin.



Born on October 10, 1931 in Amarillo, to Frank Le"Roy" and Ruby Broaddus. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Lee "Breezy" Williams, her father, her mother, and two sisters, Frankie Mae Broaddus and Maxine Ferrell, her step-father, O.T. "Buster" Owens and her in-laws Lee and Esther Williams.



Bernice lived all her life in Amarillo. In 1947, she met the "beloved" of her life, Denver Lee "Breezy" Williams. On May 28th, 1949, they married and began a journey of more than 70 years, establishing a Christian home in which to raise their two adored children Sharon Ann and Dennis Lee and later to treasure their grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A lifetime member of First Christian Church Amarillo, Bernice was a churchwoman, serving as Elder, first female Elder Chair, Board Chairperson, teacher, C.W.F. officer, leader of Stephen Ministry and several other ministries. She served the larger Area and Regional ministries of the Christian Church in the Southwest, including Regional Commission on Ministry. Bernice worked with the International Christian Youth Exchange and in 1970, she and her family hosted a German exchange student, Hans-Arist Mehrens.



Bernice loved the out-of-doors and treasured the quality time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in the mountains. She spent 10 years with the Girl Scouts and enjoyed Ceta Glen Christian Camp where she was a camper and counselor. She also loved snow skiing with family and friends.



After being a stay-at-home mom and volunteering for 20 years, Bernice pursued a career in the medical field and receiving her nursing degree. She worked with Drs. Richard Chastain, Robert Gerald and Lowell Chaffin for more than 30 years. She loved nursing and caring for her patients.



She and Breezy enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S (all states but Alaska) and traveling to Mexico, Nova Scotia and Hawaii with church groups, throughout Europe and a dream trip to the Holy Lands.



Bernice is survived by her daughter, Sharon Newbold and husband, Dewey; son, Dennis Williams and wife, Rita; her German son, Hans-Arist Mehrens and his wife Geishe; three grandchildren: Ashley Clower and husband, Clayton; Brent Williams, and Brianna Williams and two great grandsons; Jack Clower and Bryce Clower and many cousins, nieces and nephews and her sweet companion, Sparky.



Arrangements are being made by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Christian Church Amarillo.





