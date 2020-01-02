Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Hard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Hard, beloved "Grandma Beece" of Amarillo passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 in Baytown, Texas. Bernice was born to Charles and Jocie "Jodie" Lack in Henrietta, Texas on May 10, 1923. She married Albert Edwin Hard on December 13, 1941 in West Plains, Missouri. The family moved several times before finally settling in Amarillo where she finished raising her children. Later in life, Bernice attended Amarillo College and became a registered nurse. She worked at the VA for several years before retiring. Sister Hard was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Virginia Penrod and Betty Lou Brown, and daughters Sara Ann Hard and Lana Sue Hall. She is survived by her son, Thomas Hard and wife Rita of Baytown, son-in-law Charles Hall and friend Shirley Jean Mulherin of Vega, grandchildren Michael Hall and wife Robin of Midland, Casey Robinson and husband Shane of Vega, Heather LaCivita and husband Jeffrey of Pueblo, Colorado, Carmen Lawrence and husband Richard of Baytown, Duel "Bubba" Johnson and wife Maria of Baytown, 11 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 5401 Bell Street on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Llano Cemetery.





