Bertha Hernandez Navarrete, 81, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Prayer services will be at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Power Church with Pastor Manny De Los Santos officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Bertha was born October 10, 1938, in Amarillo, TX to Ramon and Isabel Hernandez. As a young girl, Bertha worked in the cotton fields. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, and she always had some carne con chile and fresh tortillas.
She loved to play bingo! She also loved shopping at second-hand stores and go garage-saleing. Bertha's favorite thing to do was traveling to New Mexico to visit the Santuario and different casinos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Navarrete on May 11, 2020. Bertha also was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosie and Esperanza Navarrete; and three brothers, Raymond, Eddie, and Freddie Hernandez.
Survivors include three brothers, Isidro Hernandez, David Hernandez, Albert Hernandez, all of Amarillo, TX; two sisters, Julia Garcia and Sally Hernandez, both of Amarillo; nine grandchildren, Maria Lomeli, Sammy Quintanilla, Mayito Lujan, Esmeralda Quintanilla, Anacidia Lujan, Felicia Quintanilla, Sonia Castillo, Sarah Castillo, and Cisco Soria; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
