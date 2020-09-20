1/1
Bertha Hernandez Navarrete
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Hernandez Navarrete, 81, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Prayer services will be at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Power Church with Pastor Manny De Los Santos officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Bertha was born October 10, 1938, in Amarillo, TX to Ramon and Isabel Hernandez. As a young girl, Bertha worked in the cotton fields. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, and she always had some carne con chile and fresh tortillas.

She loved to play bingo! She also loved shopping at second-hand stores and go garage-saleing. Bertha's favorite thing to do was traveling to New Mexico to visit the Santuario and different casinos.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Navarrete on May 11, 2020. Bertha also was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosie and Esperanza Navarrete; and three brothers, Raymond, Eddie, and Freddie Hernandez.

Survivors include three brothers, Isidro Hernandez, David Hernandez, Albert Hernandez, all of Amarillo, TX; two sisters, Julia Garcia and Sally Hernandez, both of Amarillo; nine grandchildren, Maria Lomeli, Sammy Quintanilla, Mayito Lujan, Esmeralda Quintanilla, Anacidia Lujan, Felicia Quintanilla, Sonia Castillo, Sarah Castillo, and Cisco Soria; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Service
02:00 PM
Power Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved