Bertha Mae Martin, 93, of Amarillo passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born March 2, 1927 in Mooreland, OK to Isaac and Bertha Stine. She married the love of her life, Clarence Leroy Martin on June 1, 1947. She moved to Amarillo in 1956 and worked for Helium Field Operations until her retirement in 1987.
Bertha was preceded in death by her son Larry Martin. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Clarence Martin; Son, Leroy Martin Jr. (Arlyne), Daughter, Doris Shaffer (Dwight), Daughter in law, Karen Pendergraft, son Lyndal Martin (Cheryl), 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, from 5 to 7 PM at Griggs- Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors, 5400 Bell Ave. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 19, beginning at 10 AM at Paramount Baptist Church with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020