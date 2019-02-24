Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertie Logan "Bud" Coffee. View Sign

"Bud" Bertie Logan Coffee, 87, of Morse, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2019 in Midland.



Bud was born in Borger, Texas to Annie Elizabeth Cator-Clifton and Harry Coffee on December 30, 1931. He graduated from Morse High School. Bud worked as a Cowboy his entire life and felt so lucky to be able to do the work he loved. He started his cowboy days at a young age helping his dad gather cattle as well as helping on his uncles' ranches. He pulled his first wheat harvest at age 8, always a hard worker from the start. Bud worked on many ranches, stretching far and wide, from the Panhandle of Texas to New Mexico and Nebraska. The last ranch he managed was the Parker Ranch in Ogallala, Nebraska.



Bud's passion was rodeo. He started at a young age riding bare-backs, saddle bronc's, bull riding, bull dogging, and calf roping. A true All-Around Cowboy! Winning many all-round buckles and in 1966 winning an All-Around saddle at McClean, Texas, which was one of his most priced All-Arounds. Bud continued to rodeo, rope, train and sell horses well into old age. When the grandchildren took up the sport he was coach, trainer, and supporter. The name Bud Coffee is synonymous with Cowboy.



Bud is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry Coffee, Jr. and John Clifton; great grandson, Augie Mize.



He is survived by his daughter, Debra Price; sister, Josie Aaron; grandchildren, Kember Zuber, Montana Farnum, Krisit Mize; great grandchildren, Kadi Malber, Shadin Zuber and Baer Mize.



The family of Bud Coffee wish to extend our sincere thanks to Ashton Medical Lodge and Midland Memorial Hospital.

