Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel with Pastor Billy Nichol officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Bethel was born on February 14, 1921 in Union County, N.M. to Chleo and Sallee Pray. She loved to serve the Lord and was always helping others. Bethel will be remembered by her contagious smile and infectious laugh
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ben T. Virden, two brothers, one sister, one niece and one nephew.
Bethel is survived by 3 nieces and four nephews and numerous other great nieces and nephews and family members and she will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019