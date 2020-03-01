Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Abernathy Rollo. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Abernathy Rollo passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 79 years at 4:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at



Betty was born on July 11, 1940, to Harry and Mildred (Moore) Abernathy in Houston, TX. She graduated from Lamar High School, and then made her way to Lubbock to go to Texas Tech. She was a proud member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. While attending Texas Tech, she met Joe Rollo, and they married in 1960. Joe's time in the Army took them to Germany for two years, where they enjoyed touring Europe. They moved back to Lubbock to start a family. Betty's top priority was being a mother to Robert and Chris. When the boys were older, she worked as a regional manager for Hallmark cards. Betty and Joe moved to Memphis, Texas in 1990, and returned to Lubbock in 2015, after Betty was diagnosed with cancer, to be closer to family and medical care.



Betty was a fiercely competitive tennis player, and she also loved bowling, fly fishing, hunting, camping, and bird watching. Playing bridge was one of her favorite activities. Betty enjoyed being outdoors close to nature. She adored animals of all shapes and sizes, especially her Siamese tomcats. Betty was extremely proud to be an American, a trait she carried forward to her children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tommy Abernathy.



Survivors include her husband, Joe Rollo; two sons, Robert Rollo and wife Kathy, and Chris Rollo; six grandchildren, Ralston Layne Rollo, Reid Rollo and wife Katy, Kreg Rollo, Julie Rollo, Nicole Rollo and husband Brian Cabalar, and Ashlyn Rollo; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Cabalar, and Audrey Long; and a brother, Bobby Abernathy and wife Deborah.



The family of Betty Rollo has designated the -Lubbock , for memorial contributions donated in her memory. Betty will be missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Elizabeth "Betty" Abernathy Rollo passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 79 years at 4:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net Betty was born on July 11, 1940, to Harry and Mildred (Moore) Abernathy in Houston, TX. She graduated from Lamar High School, and then made her way to Lubbock to go to Texas Tech. She was a proud member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. While attending Texas Tech, she met Joe Rollo, and they married in 1960. Joe's time in the Army took them to Germany for two years, where they enjoyed touring Europe. They moved back to Lubbock to start a family. Betty's top priority was being a mother to Robert and Chris. When the boys were older, she worked as a regional manager for Hallmark cards. Betty and Joe moved to Memphis, Texas in 1990, and returned to Lubbock in 2015, after Betty was diagnosed with cancer, to be closer to family and medical care.Betty was a fiercely competitive tennis player, and she also loved bowling, fly fishing, hunting, camping, and bird watching. Playing bridge was one of her favorite activities. Betty enjoyed being outdoors close to nature. She adored animals of all shapes and sizes, especially her Siamese tomcats. Betty was extremely proud to be an American, a trait she carried forward to her children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tommy Abernathy.Survivors include her husband, Joe Rollo; two sons, Robert Rollo and wife Kathy, and Chris Rollo; six grandchildren, Ralston Layne Rollo, Reid Rollo and wife Katy, Kreg Rollo, Julie Rollo, Nicole Rollo and husband Brian Cabalar, and Ashlyn Rollo; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Cabalar, and Audrey Long; and a brother, Bobby Abernathy and wife Deborah.The family of Betty Rollo has designated the -Lubbock , for memorial contributions donated in her memory. Betty will be missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close