Betty Daniel, 94, of Perryton died November 14, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Church of Christ in Perryton, Tx. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON



