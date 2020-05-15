Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ferrell. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Andrews Ferrell, 94, of Amarillo died May 12, 2020.



Private graveside service will be today in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Betty was born October 17, 1925 in McLean, TX to Leamon and Leona Andrews. She graduated from McLean High School and went to work for Civil Service at Pampa Air Force Base later transferring to Amarillo Air Force Base. Betty worked as a church secretary for both Trinity United Methodist Church and Polk Street United Methodist Church.



Betty married W.B. (Bill) Ferrell on January 20, 1973. Her later years were devoted to volunteerism in the community and for her church. She and Bill delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years. Betty served in local, district and conference offices of United Methodist Women as well as other church responsibilities.



She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dick Andrews; and 2 sons, Scott and Tracy.



Betty is survived by granddaughter, Stacy Edwards and husband Mark; stepchildren, Will Ferrell, Robert Ferrell, Tim Ferrell, Julie Ferrell and husband John Dacey, Jane Sale; grandchildren, Jane, Emily and Jack Dacey, Anne Wheeler, Carrie Stocks and husband Brody and Alexandra Edwards; sister-in-law, Lucy Andrews; great-granddaughter, Addie; and special friends, David and Diana Richardson.



Online condolences may be shared at





