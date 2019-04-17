Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty "LaRue" (Mooney) Hite. View Sign

Betty LaRue Mooney Hite, 81, of Amarillo died April 14, 2019.



Visitation will be held today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western St. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Betty was born August 3, 1937 in Kirkland, TX to Jesse Lee Mooney and Ethel White. The most important day of her life was when she became a child of God-August 16, 1948.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Diane; and brother, Bill.



LaRue is survived by her brother, Martin Mooney; sister, Helen Price; daughter, Sandi Horton; sons, Matthew and Marcus Hite; grandsons, Michael Gray, Lucus Hite and William Hite; granddaughters, Laura Babbit and Elizabeth Hite; and great-grandaughters, Clara and Emily Babbit.



In lieu of flowers and food for the family, donations can be made to the LaRue Hite Scholarship Fund at WTAMU or at the AAYC Community Center, 816 S. Van Buren, Amarillo, TX 79101.



To view LaRue's full obituary, please visit at





