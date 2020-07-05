Betty Jane Lemons Pelfrey passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Canyon with Rev. Rick Enns, pastor, and Dr. Jim Smith, Sr. Pastor Emeritus, Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, officiating.
Betty brought love and joy into life with her creativity, intelligence, optimism, and spontaneous sense of humor. Music was important in her life, and she played piano and organ for numerous churches. Her strong faith guided her life.
Betty was born in Memphis, Texas on September 4, 1938 to Robert (Sug) and Beth Lemons. Following her graduation from Memphis High School, she completed her college degree at McMurry University in Abilene, graduating with a degree in English and French. She later earned a Master's Degree in Education at West Texas State University. Betty completed her teaching career at Canyon Independent School District.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Sug) and Beth Lemons, and two sisters, Mary Ann Lemons and Bobbie True.
Betty is survived by her beloved children and grandchildren: her son John Pelfrey and his son, Colby of Amarillo and her son, Robert Pelfrey and his wife Jamie and daughter Madison of El Paso. She is survived by her sister Judy Davidson, her brother John Lemons, and her brother-in-law Jim True.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Canyon First United Methodist Church, 1818 4th Avenue, Canyon, TX 79015 or a charity of choice
.