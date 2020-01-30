Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo (Hulsey) Driver. View Sign Service Information Parkside Chapel Funeral Home 601 Main St Hereford , TX 79045 (806)-363-2300 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Betty Jo Driver, 89, will be held at Parkside Chapel Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 with Dr. Larry Driver and Lacy Mueggenborg, children officiating. Mrs. Driver passed away Monday January 20, 2020.



Betty Jo Driver was born July 3, 1930 to Homer Hulsey and Mattie Bon "Bonnie" Williams of Lakeview, Texas. She graduated from West Texas State University in 1948 as salutatorian. Betty Jo married her childhood sweetheart Floy Lee Driver and moved to Hereford, where she had two children a boy and a girl. After some time, she became a telephone operator with South Western Bell for over twenty-one years.



The legacy Betty Jo leaves behind are her son Dr. Larry Driver and wife Ginger of Houston, daughter Lacy Mueggenborg and husband Walter of Hereford, two sisters Roxy Gaskill of Oak Park, CO and Sidney Kerr of Hereford, one brother Terry Hulsey of Hereford, two grandchildren Katy Kieval "Joey" of Houston and Sam Driver of Providence, RI, numerous nieces and nephews.



Betty Jo Driver was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband Floy who passed on August 4, 1998



The family suggests Memorials in Mrs. Driver's name be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Treatment Center





