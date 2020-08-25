1/1
Betty Jo Robason
1931 - 2020
Betty Jo Robason, 88, of Washburn, TX died August 22, 2020.

No services due to Covid. Memorial service will be held at Frost Cemetery at a future date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Betty was born December 31, 1931, in Teague, TX to A.H. Faullin, Sr. and Blanche McCord Faullin.

Betty married Fred Robason on January 12, 1950, in Frost, TX. She was a secretary for U-Haul Truck and Trailer and had been a jailer at Armstrong County Sheriff Department.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Fabrian Magee, Francys Guevens, Clara Rose English, Harold Faullin, Jr., and Paul Faullin; and her husband.

Survivors include her children, Hardie Robason (Connie), of Congress, AZ, and Freida Robason, of Washburn, TX; grandchildren, Zach Robason (Lisa), of Corpus Christi, TX, and Nathan Robason (Brooke), of Canyon, TX; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Tucker, Tyler Robason, Lauren Robason, and Ryan Robason; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her honor to your favorite animal rescue.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
