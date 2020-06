Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty (Marsh) Kates, 78, of Amarillo died June 6, 2020. There will be a Memorial Service held Friday, June 12th at 1PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Chruch To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the guest book visit www.ggmortuary.com GOLDEN GATE MORTUARY , Amarillo

