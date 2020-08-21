Betty Lou Vick, 95, passed away on August 19, 2020 in Amarillo. Graveside service will be 11:00 a. m. on Saturday at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon with Rev. Rob Lackey of the 1st Baptist Church in Panhandle officiating. Service is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle. There will be a family and friends visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



Mrs. Vick was born February 1, 1925 in Lelia Lake, TX to Carl Naylor and Dana Arnold Naylor. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Panhandle where she was a member of the Women's Fellowship Bible Class and the Quilting Circle. She has been a resident of Panhandle since 1953 and married Melvin Vick on June 19, 1943 at the family home in Donley County by her brother Rev. J. R. Naylor. She was a 1942 graduate of Clarendon College and a proud member of the 55+ Club in Panhandle.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin, her two sons Johnny Gayle Vick and Robert Lynn Vick, her three brothers Rev. J. R. Naylor, Rev. Wayne Naylor and Calvin Naylor.



Betty is survived by her daughter Carolyn Apel of Panhandle, her five grandchildren Donna Popplewell, Deana Vick, Johnny Vick, Joe Iles and his wife Victoria and Michael Iles, her 17 Great Grandchildren, her nine Great Great Grandchildren, her daughter in law Doris Vick of Amarillo, her brother Rev. Joe Naylor and his wife Nadeene of Dyersburg, TN, her sisters in law Lila Vick of Denton and Shirley Riggans and her husband Harry of Amarillo and many Nieces and Nephews.



Memorials in her memory may be made to the 1st Baptist Church of Panhandle or to the 55+ Club.



