Betty Lou Wigington, 88, of Amarillo, died Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Arden Road Baptist church with son in law, Ken Holmes, minister, officiating and grandson, Brad Holmes assisting. Burial will be in Memory Gardens by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 Georgia St. Amarillo.



Mrs. Wigington was born Aug. 4, 1931 in Calera, Okla. to Orval Roy & Iva Lee Floyd. She graduated from high school in Achille, Okla. Life would change for her when she met the love of her life, Oliver Ray Wigington. They were married on Jan. 10, 1952 in Dumas. For more than 54 years, they celebrated their union.



Betty was a homemaker and after living in Borger for 34 years, she moved to Amarillo following her husband's retirement from Phillips Petroleum.



As a young adult, Mrs. Wigington gave her life to Christ and faithfully served in the church throughout her life alongside her husband in Sunday School classes for 53 years and enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the choir many of those years.



She dearly loved her family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life.



She was preceded in death by husband, Oliver Ray, her parents, two sisters, two brothers; and a daughter, Paula Jeanine; survivors include, two daughters, Charmaine Holmes and husband Ken of Amarillo, Delaine Hobart of Amarillo; grandchildren Scott Holmes, Brad Holmes and wife Suzanne, Jeanine Henry and husband Brian, Jeffrey Hobart, Joshua Hobart; great grandchildren Brady, Lily, and Suzie Holmes, Clayton and Camille Henry; a brother, Orval Floyd; and many loving nieces and nephews.



The family suggests memorials be to Arden Road Baptist Church Hymnal Fund, 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX. 79109. Online condolences may be shared at





