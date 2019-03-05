Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Owens. View Sign

Betty Owens, 81, of Claude, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Crossroads Country Church, 14425 FM 1541 with Rev. Bob Miller officiating. Burial will be 3:00 pm Tuesday at Rowe Cemetery in Hedley. Betty was born November 30, 1937 in Ft. Worth to Woodrow and Mildred Clendennen. She graduated from Hedley High School. She married Merle Owens on April 19, 1958. Betty devoted her life to caring for her family. Being a quarter Comanche Indian, she was passionate about her Indian heritage. She was an amazing artist, and did intricate Indian art on duck feathers among other things. She sold her arts at Pow Wow's and craft shows. Betty will be dearly missed by her family and all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle Owens; a son, Cody Owens; and a brother, Doyle Clendennen. Survivors include two daughters, Connie Spiller and husband Glen, and Cheryl Hand and husband Danny all of Claude; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Claude EMS/Fire, 115 Trice St. Claude, TX 79019; or to Charles Goodnight Heritage Society, 4989 Co Rd 25, Claude, TX 79019.





Betty Owens, 81, of Claude, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Crossroads Country Church, 14425 FM 1541 with Rev. Bob Miller officiating. Burial will be 3:00 pm Tuesday at Rowe Cemetery in Hedley. Betty was born November 30, 1937 in Ft. Worth to Woodrow and Mildred Clendennen. She graduated from Hedley High School. She married Merle Owens on April 19, 1958. Betty devoted her life to caring for her family. Being a quarter Comanche Indian, she was passionate about her Indian heritage. She was an amazing artist, and did intricate Indian art on duck feathers among other things. She sold her arts at Pow Wow's and craft shows. Betty will be dearly missed by her family and all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle Owens; a son, Cody Owens; and a brother, Doyle Clendennen. Survivors include two daughters, Connie Spiller and husband Glen, and Cheryl Hand and husband Danny all of Claude; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Claude EMS/Fire, 115 Trice St. Claude, TX 79019; or to Charles Goodnight Heritage Society, 4989 Co Rd 25, Claude, TX 79019. Funeral Home Cox Funeral Home

4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 354-2585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close