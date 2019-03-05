Betty S. Griswold, 85, of Amarillo died Saturday, March 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty S. Griswold.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday at Lamount Drive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 3:00 in Abernathy Cemetery in Abernathy, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Mrs. Griswold was born May 7, 1933, in Abernathy to Clarence and Ina Belle Anderson. She married Jack Griswold on Sept. 4, 1954. Betty was a homemaker. She was a member of Lamont Drive Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for 18 years.
Survivors include her brother Olen Anderson of Abernathy, daughters Melissa Griswold of Amarillo and Venie McDaniel and her husband Earl of Borger; and 5 grandchildren.
Visitation will be today, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lamount Drive Baptist Church.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019