Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585

Bettye Jo Whitney, 83, of Amarillo, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at First Family Church, 6101 Bell St. with Pastor Billy Nickell officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Bettye was born December 22, 1936 in Amarillo to George and Opal Phillips. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1955, and attended Amarillo College. She earned an elementary teaching certificate in music from the Amarillo Musical Arts Conservatory. She married Billy Joe Dunn in 1955. They were longtime members of First Assembly of God Church, now First Family Church, where Bettye taught Sunday school for over 60 years. She was a talented pianist and artist. She did ceramic, china, and oil painting.



Billy preceded Bettye in death in 2002. She married John Whitney in 2012. Bettye dedicated her life to caring for her family, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Survivors include her husband, John Whitney; a daughter, Ruthe Houser and husband Rob of Carrolton; a son, Gordon Dunn and wife Kathy of Carrolton; a step-son, David Fetherlin and wife Sheila of Las Cruces, NM; a step-daughter, Karen Allen and husband Michael of Amarillo; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.





