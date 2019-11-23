Beulah Laverne (Gipson) Stumpf (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Perryton
310 SOUTHEAST 32ND
Perryton, TX
79070
(806)-435-3621
Service Information
Send Flowers

Beulah Laverne (Gipson) Stumpf, 91, of Perryton died November 20, 2019. Beulah Laverne (Gipson) Stumpf, 91, of Perryton, Texas, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Community Worship Center in Perryton, Texas, officiated by Rev. Mike Waterbury and Rev. Kevin Britton. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.