Beulah Laverne (Gipson) Stumpf, 91, of Perryton died November 20, 2019. Beulah Laverne (Gipson) Stumpf, 91, of Perryton, Texas, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Community Worship Center in Perryton, Texas, officiated by Rev. Mike Waterbury and Rev. Kevin Britton. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019