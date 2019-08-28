Beverly Joyce Groninger, 72, of Amarillo, TX died on August 24, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Beverly was born on November 27, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to Ruford W. Hill and Nelda (Kofford). Beverly was a member of LDS Church. She graduated in 1965 from Duchesne High School in Utah. Beverly married Richard in Utah on August 15, 1970. She was the fifth of six children. LaRae (d), Ronald (d), Neldene (d), Larry, and Craig.
She is preceded in death by her son, Matthew.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Groninger; children, Kathryn Groninger and Thomas Groninger; grandchildren, Monica and Regan Welch; great-grandchildren, Addison, Kylee, and Emery; brothers Larry and his wife, Florence, and Craig; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Beverly's name to .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019