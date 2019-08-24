Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Ruth Byrd Willingham passed away August 19, 2019. Funeral services were Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Boulevard, with Scott Talley and Dick Marcear officiating.



Born to Solon and Ruth Byrd on January 23, 1932, Beverly was a lifetime resident of Amarillo and a member of the Church of Christ. Beverly was the great-granddaughter of Francois and Elisabeth Brunel Chauveaux, Armstrong County pioneers who emigrated from St. Etienne, France in 1888 and homesteaded on the rim of the Palo Duro Canyon. One of Beverly's favorite childhood memories was riding the train from Amarillo to Claude to visit her grandparents and cousins.



After graduating from Amarillo High School in 1950, Beverly attended Colorado College where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She married Ronald L. Willingham on August 8,1954, and together they had two daughters, Robin Ann and Becky Sue. Beverly loved being a homemaker and was actively involved in church and school activities. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Willingham cabin in New Mexico, where she would produce beautiful oil paintings inspired by local mountain landscapes. She completed her college education at West Texas State University in 1981 and was an elementary teacher with Amarillo ISD for eleven years.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Solon Cortez Byrd and Ruth Hood Byrd Bourland, and an infant sister, Solene Brunel Byrd. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Willingham of Perryton, TX and Becky Willingham Johnson and husband Dave of Adrian, TX, two granddaughters, Elisabeth Johnson of Santa Fe, NM, and Anna-Rebecca Johnson of Adrian, TX, two grandsons, Jonathan Steed of New York City, NY, Benjamin Steed and wife Jennifer of Ft. Worth, TX, and two great-grandchildren.



The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff of Craig Senior Living and BSA Hospice for the compassionate comfort and care Beverly received during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made to Pepperdine Legacy Partners, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90263, (310) 506-4567.





