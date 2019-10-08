Bill Don Riddle, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9 at the First Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor Charlie Morgan officiating. Burial is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors
Bill was born on June 2, 1940 in Bonham, Texas to Paul and Lois Green Riddle. He was a longtime successful business owner including Riddle Welding and Machine Shop and Huddle Truck and Equipment. Bill married Betty Nance Murley December 31, 2001 in Borger. He loved to fish and travel to area lakes within a few hours of a casino. He also loved to buy, trade and restore cars.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Betty, parents and sisters Barbara Miller and Paula Long.
He is survived by his sons, Cliff Murley and his wife Wendye of Borger, Michael "Skeeter" Murley of Arlington, Mike Scales and Brad Scales both of Borger; daughters, Paulette Conner and her husband Bill of Bremen, Georgia, Julie German and her husband David of Lubbock, Susan Brunson and her husband Bob of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Debbie Magenot of Borger; his sister Sharon Sandifer of St. Cloud, Florida. Bill was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019