Bill Henry Bromley, 60, passed away on February 21, 2020 at BSA hospital. Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, TX 79110.
Bill was born in Alpine, Texas on October 13, 1959 to his late parents Bilie and Glen Bromley. He spent most of his early life in Clarendon Texas before moving to Amarillo. Bill served in the United States Air Force. He has worked for BNSF for 23 years. Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Betty Bromley and their 2 children Benjamin and Jordan.
He is also survived by his step father Johnny Walkins, his sister Elizabeth Bromley and his brother Ed Bromley.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020