Bill Killen, 95, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Bill was born June 11, 1924, in Hollene, NM to Ellis and Myrtle Killen. He was a Navy veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He married Elnor Webb on November 24, 1945 in Amarillo. She preceded him in death.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Rodney Killen; and sisters, Theola and Wanda.
Survivors include daughters, Paula Johannsen and husband Ted, and Leslie Fountain and husband Stan, all of Amarillo; a son, Rowdy Killen; four grandchildren, Whitney Lunsford and husband Jeremy, Chelsea Keomoungkhoune and husband Daniel, Tyler Fountain, and K'Leigh Fountain; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019