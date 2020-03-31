Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill R. Abell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill R. Abell, 86, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness.



Graveside services are 11 am Wednesday at Memory Gardens Cemetery



Bill was born December 15, 1933 in Vernon, Texas to William Abell Sr and Helen Abell. After high school graduation, Billy joined the army. After his stint in the army he went to the University of Texas. He loves the Longhorns. Bill married Willila Wallace in March of 1974. The two of them started their life together with a bang and never slowed down. They enjoyed life! Bill and Willila traveled many miles on a motorcycle, they square danced and absolutely adored their grandchildren. Bill was the best Dad and Opa ever! He taught his grandchildren how to do many little projects and loved them without reserve. He always had time for his "big "kids too. Always encouraging, thoughtful, funny and kind, he was always available to his family and friends. He always had a joke and a smile available for anyone who cared to listen. Bill was a salesman by occupation and he was great at sales. Pharmaceuticals, mud and heavy water, motor homes and rvs and restaurant equipment and supplies, he sold them all. It was common for Bill to be the top salesman and he had many awards to prove it. He had a warm heart, a kind soul and was simply the best at being a Dad and an Opa.



Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, his two brothers and sister, two sons and a son in law.



He is survived by his wife, Willila, his children, Kay Elliott, Vanessa Caudle, Donna Williams and her husband Mike, Bill Abell, Cyndi Abell, and Chuck and Cayla Cielencki, his grandchildren, James Wallace and his wife Courtney, Galyn Gafford and his wife Amanda, Trisha Roberts her husband Matt, Ashley Ferron and her husband Dave, Jennifer Dawson and her husband Nolan, Taylor Abell and his wife Kayla, Meghan Amos and her husband Shane, Lindsey Greer and her husband Travis, Cordell Cielencki, Claire Cielencki, 14 great grandchildren and his most precious Cookie Snickerdoodle.





