Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Stone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Stone, 91 of Sunray, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lane Memorial Cemetery with Clifford Milam, longtime family friend and Casey Stone, Bill's son, officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #224 of Dumas. The casket will remain closed. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



Bill was born on August 24, 1928 in Cherokee County, TX to Martin and Linda Rae (Strickland) Stone. Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952 while being attached to the 698th Corp of Engineers and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was united in marriage to Ada Mae Davis in Lubbock, TX on March 12, 1954; the couple lived in Ackerly, TX and would eventually move to Sunray in 1965 where they made their home and raised their family. Bill farmed his entire life and was a very hard worker. Bill also was a land developer and developed the land north and east of Cactus and Etter where he was known as "Mr. Bill". Bill was an honest man and it was known that if Bill said it, it was so. Bill also had a wonderful sense of humor and always loved telling jokes. Bill loved and adored his great grandchildren and would always affectionately kiss them on the forehead, this was a tradition that started with the 1st of 18. Bill was of Christian Faith and will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Hoss, Travis and Noel; sisters: Elwanda and Lenora; granddaughter: Amber Keasler; grandson: Tyler Stone.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ada Mae Stone, of the home; children: Casey Stone and wife Thelma of Sunray, TX, Kelly Fisk of Texhoma, OK, Jody Stone and wife Brenda of Sunray, TX, Melissa Rice and husband Ronnie of La Vernia, TX; sister: Neena Davis of Valejo, CA; 8 grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren.



The family suggests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to , 225 N. Michigan, Av., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Sunray Resource Center, Po Box 362, Sunray TX 79086.





Bill Stone, 91 of Sunray, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lane Memorial Cemetery with Clifford Milam, longtime family friend and Casey Stone, Bill's son, officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #224 of Dumas. The casket will remain closed. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.Bill was born on August 24, 1928 in Cherokee County, TX to Martin and Linda Rae (Strickland) Stone. Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952 while being attached to the 698th Corp of Engineers and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was united in marriage to Ada Mae Davis in Lubbock, TX on March 12, 1954; the couple lived in Ackerly, TX and would eventually move to Sunray in 1965 where they made their home and raised their family. Bill farmed his entire life and was a very hard worker. Bill also was a land developer and developed the land north and east of Cactus and Etter where he was known as "Mr. Bill". Bill was an honest man and it was known that if Bill said it, it was so. Bill also had a wonderful sense of humor and always loved telling jokes. Bill loved and adored his great grandchildren and would always affectionately kiss them on the forehead, this was a tradition that started with the 1st of 18. Bill was of Christian Faith and will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Hoss, Travis and Noel; sisters: Elwanda and Lenora; granddaughter: Amber Keasler; grandson: Tyler Stone.Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ada Mae Stone, of the home; children: Casey Stone and wife Thelma of Sunray, TX, Kelly Fisk of Texhoma, OK, Jody Stone and wife Brenda of Sunray, TX, Melissa Rice and husband Ronnie of La Vernia, TX; sister: Neena Davis of Valejo, CA; 8 grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren.The family suggests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to , 225 N. Michigan, Av., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Sunray Resource Center, Po Box 362, Sunray TX 79086. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.