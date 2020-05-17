Bill Threlfall 71 of Canyon, Texas passed away on May 09, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday May 29, 2002 at 11:00 am at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel where it will be broadcast live via the internet. Bill was born on January 07, 1949 to Stanley and Joan Threlfall in Chicago, Illinois. Bill graduated from Robert E Lee High school in Midland, TX. After graduation he worked as diesel mechanic. He then attended West Texas State University and graduated with a degree in education. After graduation he taught in Turkey Texas for 4 years while working on his Masters at WT in the field of silversmith. Upon graduating with his masters he taught at Will Rogers Elementary in Amarillo. Upon leaving teaching he went to work for Barnes Jewelers where he worked as a designer and craftsman for 31 years. Bill was along time member of the Palo Duro Kiwanis Club that met in the early morning hours in Canyon, TX.
He was a avid member of the Sports Car Club of America where he held many positions. He was a longtime member of St George's Episcopal Church in Canyon where he was a Junior and Senior warden in the vestry.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister Susan Roessler. He is survived by his wife Barbara of Canyon; sons Ted Threlfall of Canyon; Nathan Threlfall and wife Cynthia of Sweetwater, TX;sister Terry Swartz and husband Doug of Michigan; father-in-law W J Lewis of Sweetwater, TX; sister-in-law Anne Frawley of Sweetwater, TX and many nieces and nephews.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Amarillo or the Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue 1809 Plateau Lane Amarillo, TX 79106.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 17 to May 18, 2020