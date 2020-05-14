Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Collins (Walker) Vaughan. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Funeral service 10:00 AM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Childress Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Walker Collins Vaughan, 88, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Friday at Childress Cemetery. Billie was born December 28, 1931 in Chillicothe, Texas to D.T. and Olean Walker. She graduated from high school in Estelline. She married Paul Collins in 1949. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage before his death in 1983. In 1986, she married Kenneth Vaughan. They were married 25 years before his death in 2011. Billie was a devout Christian woman who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a farmer's wife in Estelline for many years while she and Paul raised four boys. Although being wife and mother was her most important job, Billie owned and operated the Bridal Bit Gift Shop in Childress, which she loved. Later, she became the postmistress at the post office in Estelline. She has lived in Amarillo for over 30 years. She served as president of the BSA Auxiliary, and enjoyed that very much. Billie was known for her exceptional cooking and hospitality. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Billie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Paul Collins; her second husband, Kenneth Vaughan; a beloved son, Bob Collins; two brothers, Garland Walker and J.T. Walker; a step-son, Steve Vaughan. Survivors include three sons, Randy Collins and Kathy of Hamlin, Jon Collins of Amarillo, and Dan Collins and Melissa of Amarillo; a step-daughter, Linda Vaughan of Dallas; a sister, Linda Craven and Wayne of Gonzales; three brothers, Doyle Walker and Barbara of Lampasas, David Walker and Ron of Estelline, and Gray Walker of Estelline; eight grandchildren, Alisa, Laura, Jim, Dylan, Cody, Lance, Amber, and Callie; and three great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Kenneth Vaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund at Clarendon College.





