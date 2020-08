Billie Jean (BJ) Smith, 76, of Amarillo, passed away peacefully on August 13th. She is survived by her husband Charles, her children Holly Holder and Aaron Smith, her grandchildren Scotney Blackburn and Devon Burden, great grandchildren Archer Blackburn, Oliver Blackburn, and Calla Burden, as well as her siblings Cliff Clark, Sandy Easley, and Byron Clark. Billie will be remembered in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a friend to lunch.