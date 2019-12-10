Billie Jean (Clark) Walsh , 88, of Amarillo died December 9, 2019. Rosary/Vigil will be said at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral, 1200 S Washington. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019