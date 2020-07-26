Bill R. Wood of Amarillo, passed away July 22, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas.



Bill will lie in state on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors, 5400 Bell St in Amarillo. Funeral Services will be held at the Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E 34th in Amarillo at 10am with Loran Harper and David Pounds presiding. Burial will follow at 2pm in Silverton, Texas.



Bill was born to Bill H. and Lorine Moser Wood on March 11, 1947 in Hereford, Texas. He is a sixth generation Texan, and a descendent of Forefathers who fought in the American Revolution, and the Confederacy during the Civil War. He grew up on the farm in Texline, Texas and graduated from Texline High School. He came to Amarillo for a part time job that became a career. He was previously employed by Poole Chemical Co. at Texline, Amarillo Borger Express as a billing clerk, Red Ball Motor Freight as a customer service rep. He was drafted into the army in 1966, serving with the 3rd Recon, 14th Armored Cavalry on the Iron Curtain in Germany. Upon return to civilian life, he resumed working for Red Ball Motor Freight, Roadway Express in customer service and as dock foreman, Beaver Express as district manager, Lone Star Overnight as a courier, and Estes Express in operations from which he retired after suffering a major heart attack in 2010.



He was a member of the Church of Christ, where he was involved with the benevolent program. He had several hobbies, one of which was collecting Indian artifacts, which are displayed at the Visitor Center in Texline, TX in memory of his two wives, Dorothy D. Savage Wood and Janyce Marie Sheets Wood, both of whom preceded him in death. His other hobbies were vinyl record collecting, genealogy, and at one time a drummer.



He is survived by sons Clint Wood, Trey Daniels and wife Christiana, Jonathan Daniels and wife Felicia; sister Dee Ann Ebert and husband Ernie; and grandchildren Matthew, Noah, Payton, Ethan, Rudy, Roban, Lauren, Tarry, and Faith Daniels.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either Silverton Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 795, Silverton, TX 79257 or High Plains Children's Home, P. O. Box 7448, Amarillo, TX.



