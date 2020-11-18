1/1
Billy C. Scott
1933 - 2020
Billy C. Scott, 87, of Amarillo passed away November 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. with Pastor Mike Martin as officiant. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery, Field of Freedom. Face-masks are required. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Billy proudly served in the United States Army. While stationed at Fort Louis, Washington State, he appeared in the movie, "To Hell And Back, with Andy Murphy. He worked at J.C. Penny for over 20 years in shipping and receiving. Billy and Wanda are longtime members of South Georgia Baptist Church.

Billy is survived by his wife, Wanda; sister, Gaynell Barker of Amarillo; son, Chett Scott and wife, Shellye of Garland; daughter, Cheryle Morrison and husband, Danny of Garland; step-daughters, Cindy Cobb and husband, Alan of Enterprise, AL and Teresa and husband, Helmut of Amarillo; grandchildren, Teri Mason, Zackery Scott, Sadie Scott, Caleb Scott, and Roman Scholz; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the VA and Vibra Hospital for their loving care of Billy.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
