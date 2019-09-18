Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy D. Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy D. Wheeler, age 82, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Turkey. Interment will follow at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey. Open visitation will be at noon at the Church of Christ on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Billy was born June 2, 1937 in Clarendon, Texas to Eugene Grant and Dovie Mae (Mangham) Wheeler. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Harold Wheeler and a granddaughter Candy. He is survived by his wife, Janice Wheeler of Turkey; his sons, Billy Brian Wheeler and his wife Mona of Turkey, and Barry Douglas Wheeler and his wife Rebecca of Silverton; five grandchildren, Nathan and wife Elaine, Natalie and husband Keith, Grant and wife Chelsea, Chelsea and husband Bobby, and Haley; seven great- grandchildren, Presley, Townli, Quinlee, Hallie, Jaxon, Stratton and Blake with two more on the way. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dreamland Cemetery or a favorite . Online condolences may be made at

