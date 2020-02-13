Billy was born in Amarillo Texas to Oliver and Linnie Diggs on April 13, 1944 and passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 75. Billy was a graduate of Amarillo High in 1962 where he excelled at sports and played football under head Coach Bum Phillips. Following High School, Billy played college football at Cisco Jr. College and at West Texas State University under Joe Kerbel. Billy was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam in 1966 as a combat medic. He was awarded and received the Combat Medic Badge, Army Commendation Medal for sustained heroism and a Purple Heart. Following recovery from wounds he received in combat, Billy served in the prestigious Presidential Honor Guard in Washington D.C. and Virginia. After discharge, Billy returned to WT and finalized his degree. Billy was a 30 year employee of Burlington Northern Railroad. He was an active member of Will Rogers Range Riders and an exceptional team roper, having won numerous saddles and buckles in his career. He served as an officer and director of Will Rogers for many years and belonged to several roping associations. Billy was an avid golfer following his retirement and competed in numerous tournaments. Billy was a great brother, great friend to many and a mentor to the young, Above all, he was honest, dedicated and true to others and to himself and his principles. Billy was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his sister Patricia Diggs and his brother Bobby Diggs. A special thank you to his many friends and the staff at the Veterans Hospital. A memorial gathering honoring Billy will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday February 13, 2020 at the Ross Rogers Golf Course Clubhouse, Amarillo Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020